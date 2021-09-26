For Pete's Sake
Kansas City fans share thoughts on Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs dug out of a two-touchdown deficit but the Chargers staged a comeback of their own and won 30-24 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception with less than two minutes to play in the game, and the Chargers converted a fourth-and-9 play thanks to a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs.
Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions and the Chiefs lost a pair of fumbles. That negated the Chiefs’ advantage in total yards and first downs.
Here is a sample of what fans were saying on Twitter after the Chiefs, 1-2, fell to last place in the AFC West:
This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:31 PM.
