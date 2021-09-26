Kansas City fans share thoughts on Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs dug out of a two-touchdown deficit but the Chargers staged a comeback of their own and won 30-24 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception with less than two minutes to play in the game, and the Chargers converted a fourth-and-9 play thanks to a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs.

Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions and the Chiefs lost a pair of fumbles. That negated the Chiefs’ advantage in total yards and first downs.

Here is a sample of what fans were saying on Twitter after the Chiefs, 1-2, fell to last place in the AFC West:

This team is broken. Two straight earned losses. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Gene Moore (@gene_moore) September 26, 2021

Hard to win with 4 turnovers… #ChiefsKingdom — Dylan (@Dylan_Jam3s) September 26, 2021

Long answer? You'd have to be an absolute fool not to be. https://t.co/Wwz3mt68Jx — Jamie Jackson (@jjackson_chiefs) September 26, 2021

Renaming the field at Arrowhead was bad luck. #ChiefsKingdom #chiefs — mari fitzpatrick (@amesantm) September 26, 2021

Not sure what is going on, but I still love my #Chiefs win or lose. ️ #ChiefsKingdom — Kathleen (@kalexander1012) September 26, 2021

This is a bad loss, bad beat. Gave this away, self inflicted 1-2 record now… We are better than this so what is going on here?!? I expect more. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/zuePHiDvUI — John Easthope (@vintagejohnny84) September 26, 2021

#chiefs defense obviously played better but no team in the NFL can turn the ball over like KC has to start the season and hope to win. They're still going to make the playoffs but Superbowl won't go through KC. If KC hopes to go to SB they'll have to do it on the road. — Jeff Davidson (@jahwkfan) September 26, 2021

I just learned this is the first time we have had a losing record with Patrick Mahomes. This can’t be sitting well with a man like him. #ChiefsKingdom — William Reid Hansen (@ReidHansenMO) September 26, 2021

The #chiefs aren’t gonna make it with the defense playing the way it is…..throw in all the INTs and other turnovers and you have a recipe for last place in the division — KCinMO (@KCinMO1) September 26, 2021

Gotta get better ! No doubt about it ! #ChiefsKingdom — Simon Valencia (@BigSy13) September 26, 2021

Not happy about the Kansas City Chiefs — Tom (@TJFsports) September 26, 2021

Can’t turn it over 4 times and expect to win in the NFL. Lotta season left to play. Relax #ChiefsKingdom, we will be ok — LarryHains2 (@LarryHains2) September 26, 2021

This division has finally caught up. The Chargers are officially for real. On to some place known as Philadelphia. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/RxLlawxM4O — Xzavier Latchison (@xlatchison98) September 26, 2021

100% on Niang getting no help. — Rob Dack (@robdack) September 26, 2021

Once again, we’ll be fine. The team will learn from games like this. Defense played better (not great just better) than last game but we still need to cut down the turnovers. Rather lose now than later in the season #ChiefsKingdom — Nosa Eke (@EkeTheGreat3) September 26, 2021

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:31 PM.