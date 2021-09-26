For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Jody Fortson snagged a dart from Patrick Mahomes for first career TD
Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson will keep this football for the rest of his life.
Fortson caught a 2-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium
This was no soft toss from Mahomes, either.
Mahomes threw a dart and Fortson caught the back of the ball for the first Chiefs touchdown of the game.
This was a nice grab:
That touchdown catch capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive for the Chiefs. It was the opening drive of the second half.
Fortson was converted to tight end after playing wide receiver at Division II Valdosta State.
This story was originally published September 26, 2021 2:18 PM.
