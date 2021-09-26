Chiefs’ Jody Fortson snagged a dart from Patrick Mahomes for first career TD

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson pulled in a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson will keep this football for the rest of his life.

Fortson caught a 2-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium

This was no soft toss from Mahomes, either.

Mahomes threw a dart and Fortson caught the back of the ball for the first Chiefs touchdown of the game.

This was a nice grab:

That touchdown catch capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive for the Chiefs. It was the opening drive of the second half.

Fortson was converted to tight end after playing wide receiver at Division II Valdosta State.

