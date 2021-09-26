For Pete's Sake
Animated Patrick Mahomes tries to fire up Chiefs teammates after 3rd turnover Sunday
Usually, statistics about the Chiefs highlight their great accomplishments.
But midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, this ugly stat told the story of the game:
The Chiefs’ first three drives ended with a turnover.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception that went off the hands of Marcus Kemp. Receiver Tyreek Hill lost a fumble after making a catch. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled.
After the third turnover, Mahomes tried to fire up his teammates on the sideline. CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson said Mahomes told the team the Chiefs were beating themselves and weren’t being stopped.
Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared this video of an animated Mahomes:
