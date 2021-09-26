Animated Patrick Mahomes tries to fire up Chiefs teammates after 3rd turnover Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Special to the Star

Usually, statistics about the Chiefs highlight their great accomplishments.

But midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, this ugly stat told the story of the game:

The Chiefs’ first three drives ended with a turnover.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception that went off the hands of Marcus Kemp. Receiver Tyreek Hill lost a fumble after making a catch. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled.

After the third turnover, Mahomes tried to fire up his teammates on the sideline. CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson said Mahomes told the team the Chiefs were beating themselves and weren’t being stopped.

Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared this video of an animated Mahomes:

Leadership from Patrick Mahomes … addressing the offense after their 3rd turnover. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/kSt2iSut4O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 26, 2021