What You Missed Last Night: ‘MNF’ playoff game; KC prospect hits 39th HR; Mahomes tied

NFL teams could have even more incentive to snag the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday night on Twitter the league is planning a change to the Wild Card weekend of games.

As it stands now, the NFL postseason structure gives teams with the best record in both conferences a bye. The other six teams play in the opening weekend of the playoffs. Last season, that meant a tripleheader of games on Saturday and Sunday.

That could change this season.

“The NFL is tinkering with its Super Wild Card Weekend format, I’m told, likely to have it conclude on a Monday night,” Rapoport tweeted. “This means two games Saturday, three games Sunday… and one Monday with a broadcast partner to be determined. Fun change.”

That might not be so fun for the teams playing on Monday, as they would have a short week of preparation before the divisional round games the following Saturday and Sunday.

No. 39 for Melendez

Royals prospect M.J. Melendez crushed his 39th homer of the season in Triple-A Omaha’s 5-2 win over Indianapolis.

Home run No. 39 for MJ Melendez!



The MiLB long ball leader smacks his second in four games for the @OMAStormChasers. pic.twitter.com/teAJoDfkTS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 24, 2021

“The pitcher was trying to attack. This team definitely tries to attack with the fastball,” Melendez told Storm Chasers reporter Ana Bellinghausen. “I knew I was going to get something to hit and he left it over the middle and I was able to drive it over left field.”

No player in the minor leagues has hit more home runs this season that Melendez. He has 11 in 37 games with the Storm Chasers and had 28 in 79 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Melendez, who is primarily a catcher, also has been playing third base with Omaha.

Darnold matches Mahomes

The New York Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2018. After struggling in his three seasons with the Jets, Darnold was traded to the Panthers, and he’s helped Carolina to a 3-0 start this season.

In the Panthers’ 24-9 win over the Texans on Thursday night, Darnold threw for 304 yards. Stats by Stats said Darnold is the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have 250 or more passing yards in each of his team’s first three games, which all ended in victory.

The other is the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Sam Darnold of the @Panthers is the second QB in the Super Bowl era to throw for 250+ yards and earn the win in each of his first 3 games with a team.



The other was Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 24, 2021

Trickeration

Appalachian State scored 10 fourth-quarter points and defeated Marshall 31-30 on Thursday night in Boone, North Carolina.

The game featured six lead changes and a Marshall trick play on a kickoff return.

Marshall fooled Appalachian State into thinking there would be a reverse. Instead, Rasheen Ali kept the ball and motored 97 yards for the touchdown.

The camera operator also bit on the fake:

So good you have to see it twice @HerdFB Rasheen Ali UNTOUCHED 97 yd KO return TD



Marshall 20, App St 14



️> https://t.co/zwG7mEgVLX pic.twitter.com/2rk757MvXh — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 24, 2021