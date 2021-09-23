What You Missed Last Night: Wiggins’ status in doubt; 40-HR club grows; 2-run sac fly

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, left, and forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Former KU star Andrew Wiggins’ status for the start of the Golden State Warriors season is in question, but he’s not injured.

It’s because of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

ESPN reported Wiggins is not vaccinated, and San Francisco’s health ordinance could keep Wiggins from playing.

Per a San Francisco Chronicle story, city requirements say only fully vaccinated people are allowed indoors for events. That would include NBA games at the Chase Center, where the Warriors play.

“League sources believe the NBA will grant Wiggins a religious exemption,” the Chronicle reported, “but San Francisco has the power to override it inside the city.”

A special 40-HR club

The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 40th home run Wednesday night and he is the fifth player this season to reach that mark. Stats by Stats noted all five were born in different countries, which is a first in MLB history:

Salvador Perez (Venezuela)

Shohei Ohtani (Japan)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Canada)

Marcus Semien (USA)

Tatis Jr. (Dominican Republic)

Duvall’s HR becomes a single

Braves slugger Adam Duvall could join that 40-home run group but his chances took a hit when a ball that went over the fence turned into a single in Phoenix.

Arizona’s outfielder Jake McCarthy nearly made a catch on a drive off Duvall’s bat in the first inning, but the ball went off his glove and over the fence.

Austin Riley, who was on first, thought the ball was caught and headed back to the bag. On the way, he was passed by Duvall, who was then called out, as the rulebook says, turning a three-run home run into a two-run single.

Raiders kicker’s lament

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson, who made all four field-goal attempts in Pittsburgh on Sunday, was named the AFC special teams player of the week.

The Raiders beat the Steelers, but Carlson’s strong day cost him in his fantasy football league as he told reporters Wednesday.

“I actually played against myself in fantasy this week, in my own friend group fantasy,” Carlson said. “And so that was tough because I took a loss. I definitely contributed to that. It’s fun. I think fantasy is great, it just gets people more involved in specific players and football in general. I have a lot of fun with it with my college friends.”

Imagine losing in fantasy... to yourself



How @DanielCarlson38 stays calm when the pressure is on » https://t.co/ywGPGRjI6I pic.twitter.com/fLfDMriKJS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2021

A rookie (dog) mistake

The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons have a dog named Rookie who retrieves bats during a game, but he lost focus during Wednesday’s game and ran to the pitcher’s mound.

Rookie appeared to be having a great time as he interrupted play.

.@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons



We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021

History repeats in Milwaukee

During the Cardinals’ 10-2 win in Milwaukee, the Cardinals’ Tommy Edman hit a rare two-run sacrifice fly.

Edmundo Sosa was on third base and Harrison Bader at second in the second inning when Edman hit a fly ball to deep right-center field. The Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain made a great catch but fell to the ground. He flipped the ball to right fielder Avisail Garcia, who got the ball back to the infield.

But Sosa scored easily and Bader blazed home from second.

.@aybaybader scored on a sac fly from second base!



He had a sprint speed of 29.6 ft/sec.



30 ft/sec is elite. pic.twitter.com/vDgudGWvVI — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 23, 2021

The Cardinals did this very thing 39 years earlier in the 1982 World Series. It happened in Game 4 in ... Milwaukee. Bally Sports Midwest found that particular highlight:

Must be something about Cards-Brewers games! #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/yuzVTwooLI — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 23, 2021