What You Missed Last Night: Missing ashes, Manning brothers hilarity, Gronk’s dog

After being blown out in their season opener, the Green Bay Packers quieted the doubters Monday with a resounding 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

It was nearly a perfect night for Green Bay running back Aaron Jones. He caught three touchdown passes, ran for another and had 115 total yards.

The lone downside? Somewhere on the field Jones lost a locket with a small black football that contained part of his late father’s ashes.

“If there was any place to lose it,” Jones told reporters after the game, “I know that’s where my dad would want me to lose it.”

Jones’ father, Alvin, died in April due to complications from COVID-19, the Packers website noted. He was 57 years old.

The Packers’ groundskeepers were searching for the locket after the game, so hopefully it will be found.

Manning Brothers hilarity

ESPN has a winner with the Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast of its “Monday Night Football” games.

On Monday, there were great insights and hilarious moments.

Early in the game, the Lions were inside the Packers’ 10-yard line when Peyton said Detroit would run a play-action pass. Instead, the Lions ran the ball.

“Nice call, Romo,” Eli quipped, making reference to CBS broadcaster Tony Romo’s ability to predict plays.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and his dog, Ralphie, made an appearance:

Gronk is hilarious talking about film and his dog pic.twitter.com/9tEwtDjt9G — Alex. (@dubs4o8) September 21, 2021

"His arm is elastic, he can make all those throws. I’m jealous of Aaron Rodgers.”



—Peyton Manning on Rodgers’ throwing ability pic.twitter.com/oXZ8jA8sPi — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2021

A 483-foot homer

If you’ve ever wondered what a 483-foot home run looks like, watch this clip of Braves outfielder Adam Duvall squaring up a ball against the Diamondbacks:

“That was the purest ball I’ve hit in my big-league career,” Duvall told reporters, per MLB.com. “That’s one of those you work for and strive for. It’s almost like your best drive in golf. You very rarely achieve it, but when you do, it’s fun.”

Duvall’s homer was a two-run shot as the Braves beat Arizona 11-4. Stats by Stats noted of Duvall’s 37 homers this year, few have been solo shots.

Adam Duvall of the @Braves now has 37 home runs this season, 25 of which have come with at least one runner on base (67.6%).



The last NL hitter to have that high of a percentage of his homers come with runners on (min. 35 HR) was Hank Aaron in 1970 (78.9%, 30 of 38). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 21, 2021

It’s always good to be compared with Hank Aaron.

Catch of the day

Nationals center fielder Lane Thomas looked dazed when he realized Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez had caught a ball off his bat during Monday night’s game in Miami.

Thomas wasn’t robbed of a hit on this catch because the ball would have fallen in foul ground. What made this great was that Sánchez overran the ball and had to make a bare-handed grab.

Take a look:

"LOOK, MA! NO GLOVE!"



Jesús Sánchez just did WHAT?



Check out this unbelievable bare-handed catch from Sánchez in RF!!!!!@Marlins | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/ibiBRahT6V — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) September 21, 2021

Lester gets 200

The Cardinals won their ninth straight game on Monday night, defeating the Brewers 5-2.

Starter Jon Lester won his 200th game as St. Louis strengthened its hopes to be a wild-card team.

“Obviously it’s a nice round number and it looks better than 199,” Lester told reporters. “I’ve seen analysts and stuff trying to take the W away from the starting pitcher and it doesn’t mean a lot.

“But I was brought up in this game that your name is in that scorebox the next day and it’s either going to have a W or an L next to it, and hopefully more times than not it’s got that W.”

Lester allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.