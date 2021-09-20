NFL’s Next Gen Stats show Chiefs’ Travis Kelce defied odds to score touchdown

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of the highlights that will be shown is Sunday night’s 46-yard touchdown catch and run against the Ravens.

The Chiefs coughed up a late lead and lost 36-35 in Baltimore, but Kelce had another terrific game.

Kelce had a team-best seven catches and 109 receiving yards, including the rumbling 46-yard touchdown in which he eluded at least seven would-be tacklers.

That touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-24 lead with 6:50 to play in the third quarter. It would be the last points of the game for Kansas City.

If you were amazed to see Kelce score on the play, it’s no surprise. The NFL’s Next Gen Stats show he had just a 3.3% chance of scoring.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce (46-yard TD)



Kelce gained 43 yards after catch, +27 YAC over expected according to our xYAC model. The probability of Kelce scoring a touchdown when he caught the pass?



3.3%#KCvsBAL | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/A6Vstykc3y — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2021

Kelce now has 8,066 career receiving yards, and the Chiefs noted he is only the second player in Chiefs history and eighth tight end in NFL history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards.

15,127: Tony Gonzalez (1997-13)

13,046: Jason Witten (2003-20)

3. 11,841: Antonio Gates (2003-18)

4. 10,060: Shannon Sharpe (1990-03)

5. 8,683: Greg Olsen (2007-20)

6. 8,613: Rob Gronkowski (2010-21)

7. 8,350: Jimmy Graham (2010-21)

8,066: Travis Kelce (2013-21)

7,980: Ozzie Newsome (1978-90)

Kelce also tied Tony Gonzalez for the most 100-yard receiving games in Chiefs history (26). Otis Taylor is third on the list with 20.