What the national media was saying about Kansas City Chiefs after loss to Ravens

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ amazing streak of not throwing an interception in September came to an end.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally beat Mahomes and the Chiefs after losing their first three meetings as Baltimore rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

There was plenty to talk about when it came to the Chiefs’ 36-35 loss on Sunday night in Baltimore.

Here is a look at what national NFL media members were saying.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher focused on the Chiefs defense.

This is what he wrote: “Their defensive problems look like they’re with the Chiefs to stay. For the second straight week, they had to score 30-plus in order to win but fell short this time. The woeful play against the Ravens is more concerning for the Chiefs than it was in the opener against the Browns. The Ravens were depleted at running back and on the offensive line, but they still piled up more than 30 points and almost 500 yards against K.C.”

Grant Gordon wrote about Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Here is part of his story: “Making his season debut after he was lost for Week 1 due to a bout with COVID-19, Mathieu reminded everyone – particularly Jackson – just how impactful he can be. ... Despite the loss, K.C.’s defense is much different and much better when the veteran Pro Bowler is back there.”

While on “Good Morning Football,” former NFL receiver Cris Carter talked about the Chiefs’ defense having trouble stopping teams in the red zone. Opposing teams have scored on all eight trips to the red zone this season.

“They can’t even bend but not break,” Carter said. “Even if they had just held the team to one field goal. Does that defensive philosophy match with Super Bowl expectations?”

He wasn’t the only one to question the Chiefs defense.

Is there any reason to be concerned with the #Chiefs going forward?@KyleBrandt-- "My only concern is home field advantage."@Pschrags-- "They will NOT win the superbowl, giving up 251 yards on the ground." pic.twitter.com/UjFWskHJVp — GMFB (@gmfb) September 20, 2021

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin and Cody Benjamin saw issues on both sides of the ball for the Chiefs.

Here is an excerpt from their story: “Offensively, Mahomes was Mahomes, and the Chiefs were obviously in the mix until the end, but No. 15 got a little too silly with some of his acrobatic efforts, throwing a late pick and nearly tossing another rather than living for another down. (Clyde) Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, coughed up the ball at probably the worst time late in the fourth.”

In his “Football Morning In America” column for NBC Sports, Peter King looked ahead to the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers.

“I’m Just Saying Dept.: Justin Herbert versus KC last year (and I know the second game was a giveaway for the Men of Reid): 68.8 completion percentage, 113.6 rating, 58 points scored, 9.58 yards per attempt,” King wrote. “This year could be the toughest road to the AFC West title in the Mahomes Era so far.”