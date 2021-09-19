Kansas City Chiefs fans sound off about the defense after loss to the Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dives for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Things started off well for the Chiefs defense on Sunday night.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pair of passes in the first quarter, and took one to the end zone for a touchdown.

But the Ravens rallied from an 11-point third-quarter deficit and beat the Chiefs 36-35 in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Baltimore had 251 total yards on the ground.

The struggles of the Chiefs defense didn’t escape Kansas City fans. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter and Reddit:

Chiefs defense officially an issue. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 20, 2021

Watching this defense all year is going to take years off my life. #ChiefsKingdom — Darcy (@djp1177) September 20, 2021

Feel for CEH, but don’t be mistaken… this was on the defense who got manhandled the entire game #ChiefsKingdom — Matt Tingle, M.D. (@TingleMD) September 20, 2021

Did Greg Robinson some how get back on the Chiefs Defense? #ChiefsKingdom — Lee (@sportsdrenched) September 20, 2021

A Reddit user wrote: “This is the second game our defense looked bad in. Every defense will have flashes of brilliance throughout a game or season but the last 2 games they have looked like a bottom 25 defense. I think this is a carry over from last year too where quick scores forced teams to be more one dimensional. They definitely need to figure it out sooner than later because our division doesn’t seem like it is going to be as easy to win this year.”

Another Reddit user wrote: “Well, I sure hope we practice run defense all week. Spags didn’t adjust. Can’t take the foot off the gas and expect to win. Onto the next one.”

Have you ever seen a weaker defensive line? Might be the worst unit in the entire nfl. — Ryan Parris (@Chiefs182) September 20, 2021

I starting to think out defense needs to take a lesson of “aggression” from our offensive line… #ChiefsKingdom — Zach Tuttle (@ZachTuttle) September 20, 2021

The defense of the Kansas City Chiefs put us in this position and is the ultimate liability of this entire team. We cannot outplay our own defense.#ChiefsKingdom — Gary A. Roth | PODCAST HOST & MOTIVATOR (@blue_leadership) September 20, 2021

Chiefs defense is spare parts, not a super bowl team this year. — Gabe Hein (@Gabe_Heiny12) September 20, 2021

Our defense got WORKED. We deserve this. That fumble and interception didn’t help either. #ChiefsKingdom — Crybaby Hero (@xdragonpoopx) September 20, 2021

Our defense was that bad… #ChiefsKingdom — West Side Mike (@kcz_ws_mike) September 20, 2021

@Chiefs best defensive player Chris Jones stats tonight…wait for it…1 tackle assist. Experiment over. PUT HIM BACK IN THE MIDDLE. ‍♂️ https://t.co/lri2RlR1GD — Tim Mugrage (@Tim_Mug) September 20, 2021

It’s gonna be a long season!! We need to do something with this defense #ChiefsKingdom — Morin (@morin06) September 20, 2021

This is from a Reddit user: “This is good loss now we know what to fix. Stopping the run needs to be our number one priority. Situational defense is very important and we need to be able to defend the sideline. Last by no least BALL SECURITY.”

Another Reddit user wrote: “We deserved to lose this game. Wake up call. We aren’t anywhere near good enough to make it to the super bowl. Hell we barely playing well enough for the playoffs. Worst defense I’ve seen in years.”

HELL of a game! 19-1 ain't bad either y'all. Defense gotta play better. Go #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Rashid Coleman (@Rashid_Coleman) September 20, 2021

Veach needs to get some defense and now. #ChiefsKingdom — Charlie Jones (@Mongolchuck) September 20, 2021

No pass rush, bad run defense, terrible tackling and no ability to cover in the secondary. Literally not a single thing the Chiefs defense is even average at — Jacob (@jaketlarsen) September 20, 2021

@PatrickMahomes and this offense is scoring 30-40 points per game. I don't know what more they can do for this lousy defense. Perhaps they should go out there and tackle for the defense ???? . #ChiefsKingdom — Keith G. Wallace (@Kgwace) September 20, 2021

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:31 PM.