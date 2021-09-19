For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs fans sound off about the defense after loss to the Ravens
Things started off well for the Chiefs defense on Sunday night.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pair of passes in the first quarter, and took one to the end zone for a touchdown.
But the Ravens rallied from an 11-point third-quarter deficit and beat the Chiefs 36-35 in Baltimore.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Baltimore had 251 total yards on the ground.
The struggles of the Chiefs defense didn’t escape Kansas City fans. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter and Reddit:
A Reddit user wrote: “This is the second game our defense looked bad in. Every defense will have flashes of brilliance throughout a game or season but the last 2 games they have looked like a bottom 25 defense. I think this is a carry over from last year too where quick scores forced teams to be more one dimensional. They definitely need to figure it out sooner than later because our division doesn’t seem like it is going to be as easy to win this year.”
Another Reddit user wrote: “Well, I sure hope we practice run defense all week. Spags didn’t adjust. Can’t take the foot off the gas and expect to win. Onto the next one.”
This is from a Reddit user: “This is good loss now we know what to fix. Stopping the run needs to be our number one priority. Situational defense is very important and we need to be able to defend the sideline. Last by no least BALL SECURITY.”
Another Reddit user wrote: “We deserved to lose this game. Wake up call. We aren’t anywhere near good enough to make it to the super bowl. Hell we barely playing well enough for the playoffs. Worst defense I’ve seen in years.”
This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:31 PM.
