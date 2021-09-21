For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes took the stage at last week’s Kane Brown concert

People at the T-Mobile Center cheered wildly during the Kane Brown concert on Thursday.

The applause was for Brown ... and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was at the show, and Brown invited Mahomes on stage. The crowd was thrilled by the appearance of the Chiefs quarterback.

Twitter user Michael Craig Stiles and Instagram user Morf247 shared videos of Mahomes on stage:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Morf (@morf4247)

On Instagram, Brown shared a photo he took with Mahomes:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music)

The show was attended by several Royals players, including Whit Merrifield, Brad Keller, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Chris Lane, who also played Thursday, wore a Merrifield jersey and met with the Royals contingent:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Whit Merrifield (@whitmerrifield)

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 8:55 AM.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service