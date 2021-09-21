For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes took the stage at last week’s Kane Brown concert
People at the T-Mobile Center cheered wildly during the Kane Brown concert on Thursday.
The applause was for Brown ... and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes was at the show, and Brown invited Mahomes on stage. The crowd was thrilled by the appearance of the Chiefs quarterback.
Twitter user Michael Craig Stiles and Instagram user Morf247 shared videos of Mahomes on stage:
On Instagram, Brown shared a photo he took with Mahomes:
The show was attended by several Royals players, including Whit Merrifield, Brad Keller, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn.
Chris Lane, who also played Thursday, wore a Merrifield jersey and met with the Royals contingent:
This story was originally published September 21, 2021 8:55 AM.
