NFL Network analyst gushes over Trey Smith while breaking down film from Chiefs debut

Rookie guard Trey Smith had the fourth-highest grade from Pro Football Focus among the five Chiefs offensive linemen in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

That may seem underwhelming to some, but Smith made a big impression on Brian Baldinger, the former Cowboys/Eagles/Colts lineman. Baldinger is an analyst for the NFL Network and he broke down film of Smith’s performance.

Baldinger liked what he saw, particularly with the way Smith uses his right hand as part of his protection, in comments made in a Twitter video.

“I spent a good deal of time in the preseason talking about this rebuilt Kansas City Chiefs offensive line but I want to concentrate here on the rookie right guard Trey Smith out of Tennessee because he’s got a lethal right hand,” Baldinger said in the video. “He’s got a howitzer for a right hand. He leads with the right hand, and then look what he does, he keeps his victims right on the line of scrimmage. ...

“And it’s like play after play. Watch him against (Malik) Jackson, there’s the right hand, he leads with the right hand. .... Look what (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes has to throw behind right there. Man, he loves that. Who doesn’t love the right hand of this guy right here?”

Baldinger broke down plays in which Smith worked in running and passing situations.

“That was a hell of a performance,” Baldinger added.

This is the video from Baldinger:

.@Chiefs @TreySmith73 is the new rookie right guard of the #Chiefs with a Howitzer for a right hand. He punishes defensive lineman with it. What an incredible find for the #chiefskingdom #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/1OPmwqpCqi — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 16, 2021

