What You Missed Last Night: Giants’ awful penalty, Lloyd’s 5 goals, Cubs’ bad history

Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) and punter Tress Way (5) reacting to Hopkins’ making the winning field goal against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington won 30 - 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

The New York Giants tasted the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in a matter of minutes Thursday night.

The Washington Football Team escaped with a 30-29 win over the Giants at FedExField. But it appeared New York had prevailed thanks to a field goal with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play in the game that made the score 29-27.

Washington drove to the Giants’ 30-yard line but kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired. Unfortunately for the Giants, Dexter Lawrence was penalized for being offsides.

Given a second opportunity, Lawrence made a 43-yard field goal with no time on the clock.

Retry of the kick... Dustin Hopkins makes it. #WashingtonFootball wins it pic.twitter.com/ZJrTCARwrd — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 17, 2021

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Obviously something we don’t want to have. Something that’s not acceptable, but look, we are not going to put this loss on any one player or one play,” Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters. “There’s enough things we can clean up as a team. We can play better going forward. So we’re not going to go ahead and isolate any one play and say that’s the difference in the game.”

Legendary Lloyd

The Carli Lloyd farewell tour is off to a fantastic start. On Thursday night, Lloyd scored five goals, tying a U.S. women’s national team record, in a 9-0 win over Paraguay in Cleveland.

Lloyd, 39, will retire after this year’s remaining games. She is the oldest player to score five goals in a single game after previously becoming oldest to score in any game.

.@CarliLloyd scored not one, not two, but FIVE goals tonight.



FIVE GOALS in a single game.



She is now third on the #USWNT all-time scoring list. (via @USWNT)pic.twitter.com/ABH8FvJDgc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 17, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Team USA has three matches remaining in 2021, including a game against South Korea at Children’s Mercy Park on Oct. 21.

New plan for ‘Hard Knocks’

The popular “Hard Knocks” show will return to HBO on Nov. 17 and for the first time will follow a NFL team during the season.

In the past, the docuseries only had spent the preseason with a different team each year. But it will be with the Indianapolis Colts starting Nov. 17 through the end of the team’s season. The NFL made the announcement on Thursday night.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive said in a news release fro the NFL. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

Cubs set a bad record

The Cubs jumped on the Phillies with a seven-run third inning in Philadelphia on Thursday night. But the Phillies sloughed off that slow start and, in much the fashion of a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team, scored in a bunches.

Philadelphia outscored the Cubs 17-1 after that point, turning a 7-0 deficit into a 17-8 victory over Chicago.

The Phillies scored seven runs in the fourth, three in the sixth, five in the seventh and two in the eighth.

With that defeat, the Cubs made the wrong kind of history. They are the first MLB team ever to lose multiple games by 5 or more runs despite lead by 7 or more runs at one point.

The 2021 Cubs are the first team in our database to lose multiple games by 5+ runs in which they once led by 7+ runs. — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) September 17, 2021

On June 30, the Cubs led 7-0 at Milwaukee, but lost 15-7.