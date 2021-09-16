Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. says his stolen car was recovered, thanks those who helped him

Linebacker Willie Gay participated in the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

On Saturday, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay tweeted that someone had stolen his car, but later deleted the post.

Gay’s car indeed was stolen, but on Wednesday night he shared the good news that it was recovered.

In a Twitter post, Gay praised all the people who helped him get his car back and reiterated his love of Kansas City.

“I just wanna give a huge shoutout to all the KCK and KCMO people who helped out with the whole car situation, yall some real ones man forreal and that’s the reason why I love KC so much. Some of y’all took a lot of time out of your (own) schedules to help out,” Gay wrote in a Twitter message. “y’all know who y’all are and all the people who just did something as simple as calling the car in or sending me info on it

“I appreciate it all for real and don’t worry, once again I love KC and (a) bunch of lost, clueless young boys will never make me change the way I feel about this city, they don’t know any better not their faults We just pray for em. God Bless KC”

Gay was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season after suffering a toe injury in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Gay would be eligible to return for the Chiefs’ game against the Eagles on Oct. 3.