‘Is that not cool?’ Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater has new partnership with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a touchdown against Kansas State during a game while he was at Texas Tech. AP

Fans at the Chiefs’ 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday may have noticed one of the video boards at Arrowhead Stadium turned red and black.

The Texas Tech logo popped up on the board as well as the ribbon that goes around the stadium. It’s part of a new marketing partnership, Texas Tech said in a story on its website.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Texas Tech alumnus and unabashed supporter of the school’s sports teams.

“Texas Tech and Mahomes’ current club, the Kansas City Chiefs, are teaming up for an advertising and social media campaign designed to increase the visibility of the university,” the Tech story notes.

During a press conference Friday about the Big 12 Conference’s expansion, Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec spoke about the partnership.

“That ribbon that goes around the stadium at certain times will light up in Double Ts, and I believe (at) the first kickoff and the second half kickoff, one of those oval boards turns to red with a Double T,” Schovanec told reporters. “It says something like, ‘Kick off your career with Texas Tech.’ Is that not cool?”

Additionally, there will be social and digital advertising and pregame spots on Chiefs radio broadcasts throughout the season, the Tech story noted.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs to expand the reach of the Texas Tech brand,” Schovanec said on the Texas Tech website. “The Chiefs organization and their superstar quarterback, Texas Tech’s own Patrick Mahomes, have a reputation for excellence and a global audience of die-hard fans. This fall, when you tune into a Chiefs broadcast, you will see Texas Tech, the Double T and our story out there for the entire world to see.”

