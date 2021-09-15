Royals fans share thoughts about a potential ballpark in downtown Kansas City

Next year, the Royals will celebrate their 50th season at Kauffman Stadium, the sixth oldest ballpark in the major leagues.

The Royals’ lease expires in 2031, and the team is pondering what it will do when that day arrives.

“We are conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we’ll play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball,” owner John Sherman said Tuesday at a news conference.

Talk of a stadium in downtown Kansas City sounds like a choir of angels to those who want it to happen. But it can be nails on a chalkboard to opponents, especially those who love Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973.

Royals fans are not of one mind about the potential of a downtown ballpark. Here is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter.

Yes, but the lease is up in 2031, so the city and the Royals are going to have to come up with a plan to renew the lease for another 25+ years. It's either going to take another massive renovation, or do you take that money and put it towards a new facility? — RJ (@RJRLVKS) September 14, 2021

I hope you are joking, but it's hard to tell. There is plenty of parking downtown and within transit range to accommodate a baseball game. Most of the time, games will be outside of business hours, and business parking can be used. — Piklepantz (@piklepantz) September 14, 2021

If there was a way to roll “the K” downtown I’d vote for that — Alex Simon (@dalexsimon) September 14, 2021

I'm up for it. But how much are we paying for it? Kansas City area (both sides of state line) are paying a lot sales/use taxes compared to other similar sized cities. — Chris Cummins (@ccumminskc) September 14, 2021

I love the K, however the location is not great for baseball. Time to let the great architects of this city, design a building downtown for baseball. — Mike Beck (@mbeck35) September 14, 2021

"How about no" - Every. Single. Jackson County Taxpayer — JAndrew_c (@JAndrew_Cochran) September 14, 2021

As a visitor who goes to KC at least once a year, it’s easy to get to Kaufmann. Several hotels nearby which makes it very convenient so we don’t have to pay for parking. I wish around The K there were more options for dining other than Denny’s. — Erik Burkhart (@HuskerInsanity) September 14, 2021

Kansas City's airport HAD to be replaced. KC has two beautiful stadiums. The cost of building downtown would need to include real mass transit, parking and access without with tangling current traffic patterns. BIG money asking during a pandemic. — Reys-Jones (@Chopsi26) September 14, 2021

As someone who doesn’t live in KC, I love the K. It’s easy to get in and out of, it’s beautiful, and its proximity to the interstate makes it simple to head home after a game. — Andy Turner (@andydturner) September 14, 2021

LOVE the K. But downtown 100% — PowderBlues (@PowderBlues) September 14, 2021

Leave the K alone. — P.J. Smith (@PatrickJSmith5) September 14, 2021

We should have moved the Royals downtown years ago — BoxZou8 (@boxzou8) September 15, 2021

I'm just not in favor of bulldozing landmarks. So much sports history has been lost because someone wanted some ribbon boards or a closer bar. Would have been amazing to still be able to visit Municipal Stadium. — Brian (@beemop) September 14, 2021

Damn, Kauffman is still such a great stadium. But, a downtown park would be great if they could incorporate mass transit to get to it. — J.C. ➐ (@rock_climber02) September 14, 2021

That's the thing. There really isn't a spot to put on there. Look at an aerial view of downtown and tell me where it goes. Maybe where Kemper is at ? Street car isn't a factor. That's not going to shuffle 20k people in and out of the park. — The Reasonable One (@WithinReasonKC) September 14, 2021

Downtown KC, we are ready! — Jennifer Splittorff (@jensplit) September 14, 2021

I think it would come with significant upgrades to public transportation in the KC Metro to provide more options for access. The tailgating is definitely a casualty, but it would be a huge boost to businesses around the ballpark downtown. I'm a fan of it. — Danny D (@ChiliRhythm) September 14, 2021

We need to get midweek biz travelers & regional travelers on weekends. Truman sucks for rideshare and staying close by. That whole east side getting worse not better. The question is downtown, Overland Park or Speedway area, IMO. — Chris (@bballkansas) September 14, 2021

Love the K, but modern parks make it seem like the location is inadequate. Ideal scenario would be they pick up brick by brick and move it downtown. Obviously won't happen but they need to factor in the fountains and crown vision for me to agree with a new park. — brett sanford (@thebsan) September 14, 2021

