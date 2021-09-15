For Pete's Sake
Royals fans share thoughts about a potential ballpark in downtown Kansas City
Next year, the Royals will celebrate their 50th season at Kauffman Stadium, the sixth oldest ballpark in the major leagues.
The Royals’ lease expires in 2031, and the team is pondering what it will do when that day arrives.
“We are conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we’ll play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball,” owner John Sherman said Tuesday at a news conference.
Talk of a stadium in downtown Kansas City sounds like a choir of angels to those who want it to happen. But it can be nails on a chalkboard to opponents, especially those who love Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973.
Royals fans are not of one mind about the potential of a downtown ballpark. Here is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter.
