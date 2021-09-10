For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here’s how the newest Big 12 schools and their fans celebrated Friday’s announcement

Screengrab of UCFKnights Twitter video

The Big 12 will become a 12-school conference once again.

After Nebraska (Big Ten) and Missouri (SEC) left the Big 12, the conference kept the name despite having just 10 schools. With Oklahoma and Texas announcing this year they plan to join Mizzou in the SEC, the Big 12 on Friday asked four schools to join the conference.

Central Florida, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU were officially invited to join the fold, creating the only Power Five conference to be in three time zones (Mountain, Central and Eastern).

The schools and their fans celebrated their conference upgrade, which should start in 2023, on Twitter. Here is what was being shared.

Central Florida

The UCF football team shared a short video that fit the moment. This is funny:

And here is what a few Golden Knights fans were saying:

BYU

BYU also tweeted a short video, but this was a straight-forward celebration:

Cougars fans were excited about being in the Big 12. This is what they shared:

Houston

The University of Houston went with a grand video to celebrate the start of a new era.

Here is what Cougars fans were saying about joining the conference.

Cincinnati

There was no video from the Bearcats, but they were clearly prepared for a news conference:

Cincinnati fans, including the school’s president Neville Pinto, were fired up about joining the Big 12:

