What national NFL writers are saying about the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of 2021 season

After months of speculation and talk, the 2021 NFL season is set to begin.

The first game is Thursday night, and the Chiefs’ opener is Sunday.

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have played in three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowls and they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy once.

What awaits the Chiefs this season? Here is what members of the national media are saying.

John Clayton, a contributing NFL columnist for the Washington Post, sees a Super Bowl rematch.

This is an excerpt from his story: “The Bucs have the talent to repeat, but I believe the Chiefs’ fixes to their offensive line — including high-priced acquisitions at left tackle (Orlando Brown) and left guard (Joe Thuney), along with a pair of rookie starters — will be the difference in a Super Bowl rematch, with Kansas City avenging last season’s defeat to Tampa Bay.”

Ken Belson, Emmanuel Morgan and Ben Shpigel of the New York Times wrote a story with this headline: “Rivalries and rookies bloom but It’s still Patrick Mahomes’ AFC.”

Here is a snippet of what they wrote: “With back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, it’s fair to say that the conference once ruled by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning now belongs to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But last season’s churn lifted new contenders and stoked new rivalries that could define the next decade for the AFC.”

NFL Media analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, who ran 300,000 simulations of a 2021 season, had the Chiefs winning 12.4 games. They had a ceiling of an AFC-best 14.6 victories and a floor of 9.9 wins.

Here is part of what she wrote: “ After an offseason rebuild of the offensive line, Patrick Mahomes forecasts to pace the league in passing yards, earning at least 5,000 yards in 58.7 percent of regular-season simulations.”

Five of the nine staff writers at The Ringer to make 2021 season picks had the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and four see Kansas City winning another championship. All nine have the Chiefs winning the AFC West again and five predicted quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be the NFL MVP.

Here is what Nora Princiotti wrote: “Chalk is boring, but it’s chalk for a reason. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl last season because of their offensive line, so they spent the offseason fixing it. It’s entirely possible that that unit could struggle early on before it truly jells, but all it needs to do is click by January.”

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr wrote a story with the headline, “Three reasons why Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVI: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid return KC to championship glory.”

This is an excerpt: “Reid has always been an excellent coach in November and December, going 20-4 over the last three seasons. He’s carrying that success into January and February, too, as the Chiefs are 6-2 in that span. The success Reid has had the second half of the season is tough to ignore, especially with him coaching a roster as strong as Kansas City’s.”

Six of eight Sports Illustrated writers see the Chiefs making Super Bowl LVI and three have Kansas City winning a second title in three years.

This is part of what Gary Grammling wrote (presumably tongue in cheek): “I’m doing what no one else in this industry has the courage to do: picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes to win MVP. I will now spend the coming months carefully distributing my weight across the limb onto which I have climbed.”

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer sees the Chiefs winning the AFC West with a 15-2 record and defeating the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI.

Here is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs have Mahomes and the rest of the league is chasing that level of special QB play. They always have a high floor and as long Mahomes is healthy, they will be on the short list to get to the Super Bowl. His two elite weapons also are in their prime and Mahomes should get better support from Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the running game. The defense remains a complementary playmaking force.”

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times had the Chiefs winning the West again. He wrote: “Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback and will be playing behind a retooled offensive line. Secondary could be a problem.”