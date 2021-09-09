Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opener against Browns will be seen by most of the nation 

More signs of how the landscape of the NFL has changed in the last few years can be seen in the TV coverage map for the Chiefs’ season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

It wasn’t all that long ago that a New England Patriots game would be the marquee matchup of CBS Sports’ coverage on any given Sunday.

But the Patriots’ 3:25 p.m. game against the Dolphins on Sunday will be seen only in the New England area, along with Florida, Alabama, parts of New York and Georgia, and Hawaii.

That may seem like a large swath of the country, but this map from 506Sports.com shows the other 3:25 p.m. game is going to be seen by many more people. It’s the Chiefs-Browns game, which is in red:

Chiefs-Browns game is in red, Patriots-Dolphins is in blue. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

CBS Sports’ top NFL broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call at Arrowhead Stadium with Tracy Wolfson working as the sideline reporter. It will air on KCTV (Ch. 5) in Kansas City.

Fans in Kansas City also will see a pair of games that start at noon: Steelers at Bills on KCTV (Ch. 5) and Seahawks at Colts on Fox 4. And the Packers-Saints game from Jacksonville, Florida, will air on Fox 4 at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the broadcast assignments for the Sunday games:

Steelers at Bills, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Seahawks at Colts, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh

Packers vs. Saints, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Cardinals at Titans, noon on CBS: Tom McCarthy and Aaron Taylor

Chargers at Washington, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Eagles at Falcons, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson and Pam Oliver

Jets at Panthers, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Sherree Burruss

Vikings at Bengals, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale

49ers at Lions, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Jaguars at Texans, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Dolphins at Patriots, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Broncos at Giants, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Bears at Rams, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya