Former NFL lineman says Cleveland Browns ‘are built’ to beat Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.

The Chiefs won’t enter the season as the defending Super Bowl champions, but that doesn’t mean the target on their back is any smaller.

There is a stable of challengers that hope to supplant the Chiefs as the AFC champions. The Bills, Ravens, Browns,Steelers and Titans have all been seen as potential threats to the Chiefs.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, the conversation was about the AFC race. Mike Greenberg said the network’s season simulation shows the Browns beating the Chiefs 20-12 in an AFC Divisional playoff rematch.

The Chiefs being held to a dozen points was ridiculed by the other panelists: Marcus Speakers, Jeff Saturday and Jeff Darlington.

Saturday and Spears also said the Browns are the biggest threat to the Chiefs this season and in Sunday’s season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

“They’ve improved in the defensive backfield with (Troy) Hill and (John) Johnson coming over from the Rams, and they add Jadeveon Clowney to help (Myles) Garrett pass rush, which we know is going to be an issue,” said Saturday, a former Colts offensive lineman. “And listen, when you’re talking about the Chiefs and basically a right side that’s starting all rookies, I think when you look at this (Browns) team, you can do it.

“And never mistake, (the) offensive line for the Browns will control that game. The Chiefs defense will not match up well. They can run the ball. Baker Mayfield can exploit it down the field in play-action if they do control the line of scrimmage. They are built to beat the Chiefs. If you’re look at a teams’ roster and say, ‘Hey, how are they built?’ This is a team that would be built to give the Chiefs a ton of problems.”

Jeff Darlington sees the Titans, who added wide receiver Julio Jones in the offseason, as a potential threat for the Chiefs.

But Spears, the former Cowboys and Ravens defensive end, said the Browns will give the Chiefs problems on Sunday and in any future playoff meeting.

“Here is the thing you gotta do to the Chiefs, all right? ... You better keep the damn football from an offensive standpoint,” Spears said. “And that’s something the Browns can do. They can bleed you with (running backs) Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and the screen game and the quick passing game from Baker and getting the ball in these guys’ hands. The Browns are more suited to put together 12-, 13-play drives because of the way that they play football and the way (coach Kevin) Stefanski values being in third-and-short situations.

“The Cleveland Browns have a style that gives the Chiefs more problems than most teams. ... The Browns can bludgeon you and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field.”

We will find out if that’s true on Sunday. Here is the conversation: