A Kansas City Royals fan caught a huge rat in the stands during game in Baltimore
A late Royals comeback spoiled Labor Day for Orioles fans on Monday, but a Kansas City fan helped some Baltimore supporters in the stands at Camden Yards at Oriole Park.
While the Royals were batting in the ninth inning with a 3-2 lead that would be the final score, a rather large rat was running around under the seats in one section.
One intrepid fan came to the rescue and captured the rodent. Jomboy Media shared this photo of the prize catch:
That’s no Siberian hamster, right?
As you may have noticed, the fan who caught the rat is wearing a blue shirt. That doesn’t necessarily mean he is a Royals fan, of course.
However, this shows the ballpark hunter is wearing a Kansas City T-shirt:
It probably won’t make up for the 2014 American League Championship Series, but Orioles fans did seem appreciative of the work done by this Royals fan.
