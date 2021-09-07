Ex-NFL ref and a network analyst propose tweak to college football targeting rule

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The first half of Monday night’s Mississippi’s 43-24 win over Louisville led to an outpouring of reaction among fans.

It wasn’t because of the score (Ole Miss led 16-0), but the number of ejections (four).

All were disqualified from the game because of college football’s targeting rule, which “means that a player takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball.”

Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry of Ole Miss were sent to the locker room for targeting, as were Louisville’s Monty Montgomery and Nick Broeker.

The four disqualifications all took place in the opening half and viewers thought it was too much.

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who is now the rules analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was among those to speak up on Twitter.

What we’ve seen in week 1 is the biggest “targeting” nightmare since the auto DQ was instituted in 2013.

2 reasons:

1. The inconsistencies I’ve noted over the past 4 days

2. The excessive number of players DQ’d whose actions didn’t rise to the level that deserves DQ. — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) September 7, 2021

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt called for officials to be given the option of not ejecting a player for targeting.

The problem with Targeting? It is officiated wildly inconsistent & yet carries the most punitive consequences!



must be addressed!!



We need to only eject in egregious and malicious occurrences.



Targeting 1 (15 yards)

Targeting 2 (15 yards & ejection) — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 7, 2021

McAulay said he worked for just such a system that would have “two levels of targeting,” but commissioners weren’t in favor of it.

Here is a draft of the proposed rule change to create levels of targeting submitted to the rules committee by the American Athletic Conference in 2015. It was rejected. pic.twitter.com/G0pmSRL3ks — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) September 7, 2021

Maybe a change will come if there are more games with multiple ejections on both teams.

For now, McAulay thinks coaches need to teach their players the proper technique for tackling. That means not leading with the crown of the helmet.

There should be levels for targeting but asinine comments like this from a major head coach will make it less likely that the CFB Commissioners will alter their stance and allow levels of targeting. (2/4) — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) September 7, 2021