White Sox broadcasters gushed about Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s power

The way Royals catcher Salvador Perez is going these days, it’s almost newsworthy when he doesn’t hit a home run.

That was the case Monday in the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Orioles in Baltimore.

However, Perez picked up RBI No. 103 on Monday, and he has 25 RBIs in his last 17 games. In that span, Perez also has hit 11 home runs.

Perez hit a trio of home runs against the White Sox over the weekend, including a 448-foot opposite field homer on Sunday.

Opposite field into to the fountains!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/jmgIWeMWLB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2021

That blast wowed White Sox broadcasters Jason Benetti and Gordon Beckham, the former Chicago infielder.

“To me Gordon, that looked like a fastball that was meant to be well off the plate,” Benetti said.

Beckham said: “You can see where Seby (Zavala, the White Sox catcher) set up. He wanted the ball off the plate, he got the ball off the plate. Next thing you know that ball went about 450 feet the other way. Wow. I mean an absolute bomb. I think we were talking about it yesterday, what is the record? It’s 48 for the Royals by Jorge Soler. I was saying there’s no chance he gets to it, but after the last few days he might.”

Benetti responded: “He might get to it by Sept. 20.”

“Oh my gosh,” Beckham said.

Here is their conversation:

Benetti and Beckham on Salvy. pic.twitter.com/Lt8mlbN1Eh — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 7, 2021

The two continued to rave about Perez’s power. Beckham said he had never seen a right-handed hitter hit the ball to that part of Kauffman Stadium.

Perez’s home run landed in the fountains, and Benetti offered up a suggestion for the Royals that Beckham quickly shot down.

Benetti and Beckham, Part II pic.twitter.com/VWfAAz1DDk — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 7, 2021