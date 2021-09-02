CGI? UFO? Chiefs fans like Mahomes’ Oakley video but not how Arrowhead field looks

Perhaps one day Amazon will use drones to deliver packages as it has been suggesting for years.

But Oakley may have found an even cooler way to deliver its sunglasses: a rocket ship.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared this video of the delivery he received from Oakley:

(We’ve asked Oakley for comment on how the video was made)

Would you have believed it if someone said they have a video of a rocket ship landing in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium? And what if they’d said the ship had sunglasses for Mahomes?

If nothing else, that’s certainly an entertaining and imaginative way to promote Oakley glasses.

Twitter users mostly liked the video and had a variety of reactions. Some thought it was clearly a fake. Others made UFO jokes. A few were disturbed by the condition of the Arrowhead Stadium field.

This is a sample of the fun (and serious) things people were saying on Twitter:

Lol this was CGI or something, right..? — Evan (@KCH15FS) September 1, 2021

No spacecrafts on the field https://t.co/uAfeR1rCJb — Landon Zerkel (@ZerkTalk) September 1, 2021

Man, I've watched this 5 times, the condition of the field is a bit disturbing! — Press, Do Your Job (@PressDoYourJob) September 1, 2021

Duhhh how do you think Mahomes got to KC?!? — MadMax23 (@Max03668233) September 1, 2021

What in the absolute Star Trek hell did I just watch? https://t.co/qDY26cH7yv — Levi Thompson (@LeviThompson93) September 1, 2021

I agree we need that Lombardi flown in from a few miles over into the Kingdom 50 Yard line! — Funny Threadz Co (@FunnyThreadz) September 1, 2021

That’s what I’m saying my wife says it’s real. I say it’s not — Ajinkc7 ‍️ (@Ajinkc71) September 1, 2021

Fake. CGI. https://t.co/NMpGX6cjPX — Sir Cute of House Lucas (@LukeNestMonster) September 1, 2021

I hope that isn’t really arrowhead! Flaking to bits and the pitch looks as bald as my scalp! — The London Chief (@grrrzie17) September 1, 2021

I told you Pat was an alien. https://t.co/8042z76UfS — Toe Knee (@chiefict) September 1, 2021

Is @PatrickMahomes the new Doctor Who? — Eamon McLoughlin (@eamonmcloughli2) September 1, 2021

@Twillhog75 field looks a little rough. Supposed space ships firing their thrusters on it does not help. — Brian (@Jo_Co_Mo_Fo) September 1, 2021

Man bought a spaceship — Russ' TD (@RussFcb) September 1, 2021

Why's the field look sooo bad though https://t.co/2c9yQYDaCo — Lexi (@sexilexij) September 1, 2021

@TheHerd said Baker was CRAZY for believing in UFOs. Wonder what will he said about Mahomes — HotTubTimeMachine (@HotTubTimeMac) September 1, 2021