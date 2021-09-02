For Pete's Sake
CGI? UFO? Chiefs fans like Mahomes’ Oakley video but not how Arrowhead field looks
Perhaps one day Amazon will use drones to deliver packages as it has been suggesting for years.
But Oakley may have found an even cooler way to deliver its sunglasses: a rocket ship.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared this video of the delivery he received from Oakley:
(We’ve asked Oakley for comment on how the video was made)
Would you have believed it if someone said they have a video of a rocket ship landing in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium? And what if they’d said the ship had sunglasses for Mahomes?
If nothing else, that’s certainly an entertaining and imaginative way to promote Oakley glasses.
Twitter users mostly liked the video and had a variety of reactions. Some thought it was clearly a fake. Others made UFO jokes. A few were disturbed by the condition of the Arrowhead Stadium field.
This is a sample of the fun (and serious) things people were saying on Twitter:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments