Kansas City Royals’ minor-leaguer hits a home run despite breaking his bat

There is often a loud crack of the bat when a player hits a home run.

But when Royals first baseman Ryan McBroom hit a three-run homer on Tuesday night for the Royals’ Triple-A team in Omaha, the crack of the bat was accompanied by his bat breaking in two.

McBroom’s bat snapped just above the handle, but he hit the ball well enough that it carried out to left field, hit the top of the wall and bounced over in the sixth inning of the Storm Chasers’ 9-3 win over Toledo.

“When you play long enough, I guess you see stuff like that but that’s the first time I’ve ever done it,” McBroom told Omaha team reporter Ana Bellinghausen. “But to hit a three-run homer at any point in the game, regardless (of a) broken bat or not, I mean it feels great.”

This was the broken-bat home run:

Broken bat = no problem!



Ryan McBroom hits his 25th homer of the season and is tied for the league lead pic.twitter.com/EvidqoQdGS — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) September 1, 2021

As you can see, McBroom rounded the bases while holding the bat handle.

“Well see,” joked in the interview with Bellinghausen, “I was an Olympic track runner back in my day so I used it as a baton getting around the bags.”

Minda Haas Kuhlmann, a photographer for the Storm Chasers, shared these great pictures of the quirky home run:

Note that he stopped to check on Toledo catcher Juan Centeno to make sure the bat shard hadn't killed him, before embarking on his tater trot. — Minda Haas Kuhlmann (@minda33) September 1, 2021

As you can see, the barrel of the bat ended up in front of Toledo’s catcher.