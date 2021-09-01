Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes could make a big jump in NFL record book in three career stats

With the NFL expanding the regular season to 17 games starting this fall, it seem possible that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could set new personal bests in a number of statistical categories.

Mahomes, who is entering his fourth season as a starter, also could move up in the Chiefs and NFL record book.

Here is a look at Mahomes’ place in NFL and Chiefs history in three categories: pass completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. Also included are quarterbacks Mahomes could pass in each statistic.

It’s possible Mahomes could move up 40 or more places in the NFL’s career list.

NFL record book

PASSING YARDS

Mahomes’ career yards: 14,152 yards

Mahomes’ career ranking: 161

Mahomes’ best in a season: 5,097 yards

Notable names ahead of Mahomes: Hall of Famer Sid Luckman (No. 154, 14,686 yards); Mark Sanchez (No. 148, 15,357 yards); Jeff Hostetler (No. 140, 16,430 yards); Elvis Grbac (No. 138, 16,744 yards); Matt Cassel (No. 131, 17.508 yards); Bert Jones (No. 122, 18,190 yards); Daryle Lamonica (No. 117, 19,154 yards).

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Mahomes’ career TD passes: 114

Mahomes’ career ranking: Tied for 121st

Mahomes’ best in a season: 50 touchdowns

Notable names ahead of Mahomes: Bernie Kosar (tied for No. 108, 124 TDs); Michael Vick (No. 103, 133 TDs); Hall of Famer Bart Starr (tied for No. 90, 152 TDs); Hall of Famer Roger Staubach (No. 89, 153 TDs); Jim Plunkett (tied for No. 77, 164 TDs); Hall of Famer Troy Aikman (No. 76, 165 TDs).

PASS COMPLETIONS

Mahomes’ career completions: 1,114

Mahomes’ career ranking: 160

Mahomes’ best in a season: 390 completions

Notable names ahead of Mahomes: Doug Williams (No. 152, 1,240 completions); Kordell Stewart (No. 142, 1,316 completions); David Carr (No. 137, 1,353 completions); Hall of Famer Otto Graham (No. 124, 1,464 completions); Jim McMahon (No. 122, 1,492 completions).

CHIEFS RECORD BOOK

PASSING YARDS

Mahomes’ career yards: 14,152 yards

Mahomes’ Chiefs ranking: Fifth

Mahomes’ best in a season: 5,097 yards

Who is ahead of Mahomes: Len Dawson (28,507), Trent Green (21,459), Alex Smith (17,608), Bill Kenney (17,277).

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Mahomes’ career TD passes: 114

Mahomes’ Chiefs ranking: Third

Mahomes’ best in a season: 50 touchdowns

Who is ahead of Mahomes: Len Dawson (237), Trent Green (118)

COMPLETIONS

Mahomes’ career completions: 1,114

Mahomes’ Chiefs ranking: Fifth

Mahomes’ best in a season: 390 completions

Who is ahead of Mahomes: Len Dawson (2,115), Trent Green (1,720), Alex Smith (1,587) and Bill Kenney (1,330)