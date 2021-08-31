KU’s powder blue homecoming uniforms include helmets with ‘bowtie K’ logo from 1929

The KU football team’s homecoming game will certainly be different this year, thanks to specially designed uniforms and helmets for the game.

The look has been dubbed “Hail to old KU,” the football program said in a story on its website.

“The uniform will feature powder blue jerseys from the Kansas Comet era with a bold KANSAS across the chest,” that story noted. “The jersey also features a 3D Jayhawk head on the shoulder caps. On the helmet and the hip of the dark blue pants is the classic ‘Bowtie K’ from 1929.

“The goal of the uniform was to accurately understand Kansas Football history and the characteristics that are associated with being a Jayhawk, such as Proud, Classic and Bold.”

Here is a look at the uniforms and helmets the Jayhawks will wear Oct. 16 for the game against Texas Tech:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Jayhawks will wear throwback unis for their homecoming matchup vs Texas Tech



What do you think?



(via @KU_Football) pic.twitter.com/l7kB7agjfP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 31, 2021

What do you think of the look? Here’s a sample of what KU fans and others were saying on Twitter.

Lemme add to the discourse: these are absolute — Ronald Ragin' (@saucypony) August 31, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

That’s a North Carolina blue! Ugh. — Scott Wagner (@rscottwagner) August 31, 2021

I dig the fighting Jay on the Jersey, but the bow tie is a bit esoteric and the powder blue is just not right. — RCReedII (@rcreedii) August 31, 2021

Love the history!! It’s fun! — Cindy Parker (@CindyPa68417143) August 31, 2021

The bow tie K is from 1929, it’s not new. — Michael Mogenson (@LawyerMog) August 31, 2021

I’m no Kansas fan, but I dig that logo and I love a powder blue. — Evan Adams (@Eadams51) August 31, 2021

Same — TCU New York Giants Szn (0-0) (0-0) (@LukeSha56975639) August 31, 2021

0-1 before the season starts — Patrick (@peesinbutlers) August 31, 2021

How does the worst football team in D1 history have incredible unis. https://t.co/O3WFy1bebi — Brian in Olathe (@schmidneycrosby) August 31, 2021

The ultra rare Kansas football W — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) August 31, 2021