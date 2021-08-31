For Pete's Sake
KU’s powder blue homecoming uniforms include helmets with ‘bowtie K’ logo from 1929
The KU football team’s homecoming game will certainly be different this year, thanks to specially designed uniforms and helmets for the game.
The look has been dubbed “Hail to old KU,” the football program said in a story on its website.
“The uniform will feature powder blue jerseys from the Kansas Comet era with a bold KANSAS across the chest,” that story noted. “The jersey also features a 3D Jayhawk head on the shoulder caps. On the helmet and the hip of the dark blue pants is the classic ‘Bowtie K’ from 1929.
“The goal of the uniform was to accurately understand Kansas Football history and the characteristics that are associated with being a Jayhawk, such as Proud, Classic and Bold.”
Here is a look at the uniforms and helmets the Jayhawks will wear Oct. 16 for the game against Texas Tech:
What do you think of the look? Here’s a sample of what KU fans and others were saying on Twitter.
