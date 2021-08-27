Tyreek Hill burned former teammate Bashaud Breeland for TD on Chiefs’ first drive

If former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland hoped to make a statement against his former team in Friday’s preseason game, well, things did start out great.

The Chiefs needed just five plays to reach the end zone on their opening drive against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on a 28-yard reception. Two plays later, receiver Tyreek Hill sprinted down the sideline past Breeland and hauled in a 35-yard pass for a touchdown.

Breeland didn’t get a hand on Hill, whose nickname is the Cheetah. Hill showed off that blazing speed against Breeland, who played the previous two seasons with the Chiefs. He wasn’t offered a contract with the Chiefs, and instead signed with the Vikings.

Here is the touchdown:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mahomes was 2 for 2 on the opening drive for 63 yards and the touchdown as the Chiefs started fast.