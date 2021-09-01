Kansas City Chiefs special-team players used a fake rattlesnake to scare teammates

The grind of training camp is different for the Chiefs’ special-team players, and thus they have time to conjure up ways to have fun.

In the latest episode of “The Franchise” from the Chiefs, we got to see that special-teams players sometimes pull pranks. That included one involving a fake snake.

Using a stuffed rattlesnake and some fishing wire, long snapper James Winchester, kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend scared some of their teammates.

“We really figured out who is terrified of snakes today,” Winchester said in the video.

Among those who thought they were seeing a real rattlesnake: Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle, linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive backs Rodney Clemons and DeAndre Baker.

Given their chosen profession, football players are big and strong, but even some of them were petrified by the thought of getting close to a rattlesnake.

Winchester got a huge laugh each time the rattlesnake appeared to move. This was a funny prank the trio of Chiefs’ special-teams players pulled.

