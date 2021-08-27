For Pete's Sake
Poll: If the Big 12 Conference expands, which schools would you like to see join?
The Pac-12 is content to remain a 12-team conference after announcing its alliance with the ACC and Big Ten.
The Big 12’s next move might be expansion. The most likely candidates to be extended an invitation can be found in the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference.
Only Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the conference officials know if expansion is a possibility and if so, which schools might be considered.
But here are 10 schools that could join the soon-to-be eight team Big 12 Conference. Who would you invite? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.
Here’s a bit more on the football programs at those schools.
Boise State
Location: Boise, Idaho
A member of the Mountain West Conference, the Broncos were 5-2 in 2020 and 5-1 in league games. They had 17 double-digit victories in their previous 21 seasons.
BYU
Location: Provo, Utah
An independent in football, the Cougars had an 11-1 record last year and won the Boca Raton Bowl. BYU has played in a bowl game in all but one of the previous 16 seasons.
Central Florida
Location: Orlando, Florida
A member of the American Athletic Conference, the Knights lost the Boca Raton Bowl last year and finished with a 6-4 record. They were 5-3 in conference play.
Cincinnati
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Also in the the American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats had a 9-1 record a year ago. They won the AAC Championship Game, but lost 24-21 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Colorado State
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
Part of the Mountain West Conference, the Rams had a 1-3 record last year. Their last bowl appearance was in 2017 (New Mexico Bowl).
Houston
Location: Houston, Texas
A member of the Mountain West Conference, the Cougars had a 3-5 record last year. They lost to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl.
Memphis
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Another member of the American Athletic Conference, Memphis capped an 8-3 season by defeating Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.
San Diego State
Location: San Diego, California
The Aztecs, who are a member of the Mountain West Conference, had a 4-4 record a year ago. They had played in a bowl game in 10-straight seasons before missing out last year.
South Florida
Location: Tampa, Florida
A member of the American Athletic Conference, the Bulls were winless in league play and finished 1-8 overall. Their last bowl appearance was in 2018 in the Gasparilla Bowl.
SMU
Location: Dallas, Texas
Also part of the American Athletic Conference, the Mustangs were 7-3 overall and 4-3 in league games in 2020. Their last bowl appearance came in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2019.
