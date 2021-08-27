Poll: If the Big 12 Conference expands, which schools would you like to see join?

In this Oct. 13, 2012, file photo, Baylor’s Matt Ritchey (45) stands on the field by a Big 12 Conference logo during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Waco, Texas. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby feels good about where the league is with nine teams getting ready to play season openers this week. But the game not being played provides a stark reminder of the uncertainty of playing amid COVID-19. TCU won’t be on the field because of a virus outbreak on its campus. AP

The Pac-12 is content to remain a 12-team conference after announcing its alliance with the ACC and Big Ten.

The Big 12’s next move might be expansion. The most likely candidates to be extended an invitation can be found in the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference.

Only Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the conference officials know if expansion is a possibility and if so, which schools might be considered.

But here are 10 schools that could join the soon-to-be eight team Big 12 Conference. Who would you invite? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s a bit more on the football programs at those schools.

Boise State

Location: Boise, Idaho

A member of the Mountain West Conference, the Broncos were 5-2 in 2020 and 5-1 in league games. They had 17 double-digit victories in their previous 21 seasons.

BYU

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Location: Provo, Utah

An independent in football, the Cougars had an 11-1 record last year and won the Boca Raton Bowl. BYU has played in a bowl game in all but one of the previous 16 seasons.

Central Florida

Location: Orlando, Florida

A member of the American Athletic Conference, the Knights lost the Boca Raton Bowl last year and finished with a 6-4 record. They were 5-3 in conference play.

Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Also in the the American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats had a 9-1 record a year ago. They won the AAC Championship Game, but lost 24-21 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Colorado State

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Part of the Mountain West Conference, the Rams had a 1-3 record last year. Their last bowl appearance was in 2017 (New Mexico Bowl).

Houston

Location: Houston, Texas

A member of the Mountain West Conference, the Cougars had a 3-5 record last year. They lost to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl.

Memphis

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Another member of the American Athletic Conference, Memphis capped an 8-3 season by defeating Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.

San Diego State

Location: San Diego, California

The Aztecs, who are a member of the Mountain West Conference, had a 4-4 record a year ago. They had played in a bowl game in 10-straight seasons before missing out last year.

South Florida

Location: Tampa, Florida

A member of the American Athletic Conference, the Bulls were winless in league play and finished 1-8 overall. Their last bowl appearance was in 2018 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

SMU

Location: Dallas, Texas

Also part of the American Athletic Conference, the Mustangs were 7-3 overall and 4-3 in league games in 2020. Their last bowl appearance came in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2019.