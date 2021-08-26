Mic’d-up Whit Merrifield praises Royals’ Salvy Perez, talks strategy with Rusty Kuntz

Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier opened the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Astros with a single, and teammate Whit Merrifield was fired up.

“Aw, sick,” Merrifield said as he wagged his index finger in the dugout. “Nobody no-hits the Royals. Nobody. Nobody.”

We knew this because Merrifield was wearing a microphone for the game, which the Astros won 6-5 in 10 innings, and he was quite entertaining.

In addition to giving shortstop Nicky Lopez a little ribbing after making a great catch, Merrifield was seen talking to first base coach Rusty Kuntz after being caught stealing.

Merrifield admitted he didn’t get a good jump but then suggested a better strategy for sliding into the bag.

The best part of the video was Merrifield’s comments about catcher Salvador Perez.

While he’s never been a player who frequently draws a base on balls, Perez has walked eight times this month. He’s also hit eight home runs.

In a jocular tone, Merrifield made a comparison to former Pirates/Giants outfielder Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time leader in walks and home runs.

“It’s like Barry Bonds now,” Merrifield was heard saying, “he just walks and hits home runs.”

Merrifield turned serious and added: “Salvy is some kind of special, huh?”

This is a fun video: