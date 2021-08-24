For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Network broadcast teams set for 2021 NFL season. CBS reveals who’ll call Chiefs opener

In this file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The exhibition game served as a dress rehearsal for the Fox Sports crew for the upcoming Super Bowl to be hosted by Miami in 2020.
In this file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The exhibition game served as a dress rehearsal for the Fox Sports crew for the upcoming Super Bowl to be hosted by Miami in 2020. Lynne Sladky AP Photo

It should be little surprise, but CBS Sports will have its top broadcast team at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The network announced Tuesday that Jim Nantz will be joined in the booth by Tony Romo with Tracy Wolfson working as sideline reporter for the Chiefs-Browns game that kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Here are the rest of the CBS Sports broadcast teams:

Additional play-by-play: Beth Mowins. Additional sideline reporters: Sherree Burruss, Amanda Balionis.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fox Sports

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be working for the 20th straight season, and reporter Erin Andrews will be back with the network’s top team. Reporter Tom Rinaldi also will work with the No. 1 team.

Other announcer pairings:

Additional announcer: Joe Davis.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

ESPN

Returning for a second year of calling “Monday Night Football” games will be the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

NBC Sports

Al Michaels will be back for play-by-play duties on “Sunday Night Football” with Cris Collinsworth as analyst. The sideline reporter will be Michele Tafoya.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service