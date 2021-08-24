Network broadcast teams set for 2021 NFL season. CBS reveals who’ll call Chiefs opener

In this file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The exhibition game served as a dress rehearsal for the Fox Sports crew for the upcoming Super Bowl to be hosted by Miami in 2020. AP Photo

It should be little surprise, but CBS Sports will have its top broadcast team at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The network announced Tuesday that Jim Nantz will be joined in the booth by Tony Romo with Tracy Wolfson working as sideline reporter for the Chiefs-Browns game that kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Here are the rest of the CBS Sports broadcast teams:

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (reporter)

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins (reporter)

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross (reporter)

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber

Additional play-by-play: Beth Mowins. Additional sideline reporters: Sherree Burruss, Amanda Balionis.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fox Sports

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be working for the 20th straight season, and reporter Erin Andrews will be back with the network’s top team. Reporter Tom Rinaldi also will work with the No. 1 team.

Other announcer pairings:

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (reporter).

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake (reporter)

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma with Sara Walsh and Lindsay Czarniak (sharing reporter duties)

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale (reporter)

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin (reporter)

Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi (reporter)

Additional announcer: Joe Davis.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

ESPN

Returning for a second year of calling “Monday Night Football” games will be the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

NBC Sports

Al Michaels will be back for play-by-play duties on “Sunday Night Football” with Cris Collinsworth as analyst. The sideline reporter will be Michele Tafoya.