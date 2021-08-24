Former NFL scout on why it’s imperative for Chiefs to re-sign Tyrann Mathieu ASAP

During an interview last week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked for an update on safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Veach said the Chiefs were going to “work our tail off to keep him here” and mentioned the revenue shortages NFL teams have faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a little bit difficult with the landscape right now of having two cap-shortened offseasons and where we are in regards to our offseason projections, but as we’ve discussed with Tyrann and his crew, it’s one of those situations that where we are now certainly will not be where we are once the season ends,” Veach said. “And once we correct some of these things when you have extensions, conversions, trades, moves on, every team is certainly in a different position now with what their book says than they will be in the offseason.

“We like to think that we’re going to find a way to get this done. And he knows we love him, and we know he wants to be here. And right now, for him, and for us, I think it’s just a timing thing. But there’s not a guy in this league I respect as much as him for the way he goes about his business.”

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, wrote a story for the league’s website about Mathieu and the Chiefs. Brooks outline why the Chiefs should try and get a deal with Mathieu done sooner rather than later.

One reason for the urgency: the recent contract signed by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, and the impact it will have on other players. He got a four-year contract worth $70 million from Seattle, and as Over The Cap noted, $38 million is guaranteed including $21 million at signing.

“As documented by my colleague Gregg Rosenthal earlier this week, 2022’s prospective free agent class is littered with talented safeties,” Brooks wrote. “In addition to Mathieu, Jessie Bates, Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye are in the final year of their respective contracts. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James are currently set to hit the open market in 2023. Adams’ megadeal changes the math for all safeties, but especially the ones who are utilized in hybrid roles that are difficult to duplicate. This kind of payday for Adams — who dominates games as a box safety, having just set a DB record with 9.5 sacks last season — makes it easier for representatives of elite Swiss Army Knife defenders to push for deals that reflect their clients’ rare skills and production. Mathieu’s game is different than Adams’, of course, but they each possess unique talents that are both highly impactful and nearly impossible to replace.

“Adams’ deal was just the beginning. The clock is ticking on a bunch of safeties getting PAID, inherently upping the ante at the position. So the longer Kansas City waits to lock up Mathieu, the more his price tag could increase. That’s why I think it’d be wise for the Chiefs to be as proactive as humanly possible when it comes to getting a deal done, instead of waiting until after this season. Kansas City should pony up now and keep the defensive leader in the fold long term.”

