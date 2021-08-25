Five historical achievements the Kansas City Chiefs can match or set in 2021 season

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1973, file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula lets out with a roar as the gun sounds to give his Dolphins a 14-7 Super Bowl victory over the Washington Redskins in Los Angeles. Shula coached the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 record. AP Photo

The bar couldn’t be any higher in Kansas City this NFL season.

A year after finishing with an NFL-best 14-2 record and advancing to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, the Chiefs’ goal for the season is Lombardi Trophy or bust.

The 2021 season could end with a championship for the Chiefs, but they also could set or tie these five NFL achievements along the way.

Get back

The Chiefs are hoping to be the fourth franchise to appear in three straight Super Bowls and the first outside of the AFC East.

Here the teams to make the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons:

Dolphins (1971, 72, 73): Miami advanced to Super Bowl VI, VII and VIII.

Bills (1990, 91, 92, 93): Buffalo lost Super Bowl XXV, XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII.

Patriots (2016, 17, 18): New England appeared in Super Bowl LI, LII and LIII.

Get back and win it

The last two teams to lose the Super Bowl before the Chiefs missed the playoffs the following season (Rams, 49ers).

But three teams have returned to the Super Bowl and won it. The Chiefs hope to be the fourth team on this list.

1971 Cowboys: After losing Super Bowl V to the Colts on a last-second field goal, Dallas returned the next season and routed Miami 24-3 in Super Bowl VI.

1972 Dolphins: Following that lopsided loss to Dallas, Miami didn’t lose a game in the 1972 season and defeated Washington 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.

2018 Patriots: One year after losing to the Eagles in a shootout in Super Bowl LII, New England won with very little offense. The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl.

The hosts with the most

Arrowhead Stadium was the site of the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 2019. In January, the Chiefs became the first AFC team to be at home in three straight championship games.

The Steelers, Dolphins, Bills and Patriots had all been host to the AFC title game in consecutive years but not three straight.

This season the Chiefs will aim to be the first team in NFL history to be host to four straight championship games. The Eagles were host to three straight NFC Championship Games (2003-’05) under coach Andy Reid. The games were played at Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field.

An AFC West six-pack

When the AFL began play in 1960, the Los Angeles Chargers won the West division. The Chargers moved to San Diego the next season and repeated as division champs as part of five championships in six seasons.

But no AFC West team has won the division crown six straight times. The Raiders (1972-76), Broncos (2011-15) and Chiefs (2016-2020) have been the best in the West in five straight seasons.

If the Chiefs win the AFC West again this season, they will be the first team in the division to take the crown in six straight seasons.

The NFL record for consecutive division championships is held by the New England Patriots who won 11 in a row (2009-19). The Los Angeles Rams won seven straight (1973-79).

Bear down on Chicago’s record

The Chiefs have a shot at breaking the mark for the most regular-season victories in a two-season span. That would require the Chiefs to finish with a 16-1 record. Winning 28 games in two-year span has happened just four times.

1985-86 Bears: 29 victories (15-1 and 14-2)

1989-90 49ers: 28 victories (14-2 each season)

2006-07 Patriots: 28 victories (12-4 and 16-0)

2003-04 Patriots: 28 victories (14-2 each season)