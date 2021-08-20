Sporting KC player’s prank went awry, left teammate’s car with smashed windshield

Near the end of his tenure with Sporting Kansas City, Gianluca Busio decided to have some fun with teammate Johnny Russell. That ultimately led to a prank war that left Busio’s car damaged.

Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi revealed on “The Call Up” podcast that shortly before Busio’s transfer to Venezia FC of Italy’s Serie A earlier this month, he took a video of himself kicking Russell’s car. So, Russell went out to the parking lot at Sporting KC’s training center and did the same to Busio’s car.

Busio’s response was to jump on the front of Russell’s car. Russell took the prank war up a notch, and that’s when things got, well, expensive.

“So the plan was to stand on the top of his car,” Russell said on the podcast, “but as I put my weight on the windshield it was where the rear-view mirror was and the whole thing just caved.”

As Salloi noted: “It’s a miracle that his foot didn’t go in the car.”

You can see the video here and listen to Russell and Salloi recap the hi-jinx. Be warned there is a curse word in this: