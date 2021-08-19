Bud Light releasing special Chiefs cans, bottles with Mitch Holthus’ signature call

Even Kansas City fans who spend their Sunday afternoons watching Chiefs on television can tell you Mitch Holthus’ familiar call on the radio broadcast.

Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, calls out “Touchdown Kan-sas City!” when the team finds the end zone.

Those words soon will adorn Bud Light cans and bottles in the Kansas City area as part of the beer company’s special branding with NFL teams.

Bud Light said the cans and bottles have “designs featuring personalized team rally cries to bring fans back together to cheer on their squad from the stadium, couch or bar.”

The specialty cans and bottles are expected to start appearing on shelves around Kansas City on Monday.

Here is a look at a can and bottle with the Chiefs design:

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a special set of the beer from Bud Light and shared a look on Twitter:

