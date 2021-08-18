Tigers broadcaster apologizes for using cartoonish Asian accent before Ohtani at-bat

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris watches a baseball game between the Tigers and the Chicago White Sox in Detroit. Former Tigers teammates Morris and Alan Trammell were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, completing the journey from Motown to Cooperstown. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) AP

Hall of Famer Jack Morris made an on-air apology during Tuesday night’s Tigers game after using a cartoonish accent when talking about Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, was asked how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani. Channeling the awful mock accents one may have heard in a movie or cartoon more than a half-century ago, Morris said: “Be very, very careful.”

Someone apparently told Morris he was out of line because he offered up an apology in the ninth inning.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Morris was widely criticized on Twitter for the incident.

Joon Lee, a writer for ESPN, shared his thoughts in a series of Twitter posts.

“The fact that this type of lazy racism keeps popping up around Shohei Ohtani speaks to so much of the media being apathetic and lacking any empathy towards the AAPI experience,” Lee wrote.

“It’s impossible for Jack Morris to play something like this off as ‘sorry if you were offended’ when there’s not any purpose in doing this accent other than to make a caricature of AAPI people.”

