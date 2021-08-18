Kansas City Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he had offseason gallbladder surgery

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire spent the early part of the offseason focused on getting his body healthy as he noted a few weeks ago at training camp.

Edwards-Helaire also was a little behind in working with the Chiefs’ new offensive-line members as he outlined in an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. One reason: Edwards-Helaire had surgery.

“I wasn’t able to do a lot in the spring. I had a gallbladder surgery. A lot of people didn’t know about that,” Edwards-Helaire said. “So (the offensive line) would really get that timing down early in the spring.

“But then in (training) camp the first two, three practices we were like, ‘OK this is the way we’re going to move the ball, this is the way we’re gonna run.’”

Some gallbladder surgeries are done with minimally invasive methods (laparoscopic), but Edwards-Helaire didn’t elaborate on the reason for the procedure or the length of his recovery time.

Edwards-Helaire said the early part of training camp in St. Joseph was spent on getting to know the intricacies of his blockers.

“With camp, the biggest thing is timing, and having a completely revamped offensive line and just really having them learning the way that I run and then learning the way that they block,” he said. “Everything is kind of like a puzzle.”

But it’s one that the Chiefs offense is solving, and Edwards-Helaire said that starts with communication.

“We can go out there and perform, just the things that we need to do and we see the X’s and O’s on paper,”Edwards-Helaire said, “but actually getting out there running and then we talk about it afterwards so we can know each person’s thought processes in the whole offense.”

