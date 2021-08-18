Patrick Mahomes’ competitive drive carries over to commercials, ad executive says

It would be little surprise to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a bunch of new commercials in the coming months.

Mahomes has been a spokesman for a number of national companies since 2019, including DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

The latest spots for Sunday Ticket are called “False Start” (starring Mahomes) and “Sidelines,” which features Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Here is the Mahomes commercial:

Alex Cohn, the Head of Content at FIN Studios, the production division of the advertising agency Zambezi, said the spots were shot in a three-day span in Dallas.

“We call the (commercial) campaign, ‘Front row seats,’” Cohn said. “It’s like having the fans really get as close as you can get to the game. So having them on the field, interacting with Patrick and Dak, sort of really being literally in the game was something we thought was new and something we hadn’t seen before, We were excited to do that.

“Patrick was a great sport and did a great job and was really funny in the way he interacted with the guys too.”

This is the spot featuring Prescott, and fans of the “Big Bang Theory” may notice one of the actors is Brian Thomas Smith, who played “Zack” on the comedy.

This is the third year in which Mahomes has been featured in a DirecTV commercial.

Cohn said Mahomes does a great job as an actor, and his competitive nature comes through.

“Hopefully it comes through in the commercial, but I think he’s naturally kind of funny,” Cohn said of Mahomes. “He gets the joke, he gets where the joke is, and he was a pleasure to work with. He got it, he nailed everything in a couple of takes. He wants to do a good job, he wants to get it right.

“There’s a little bit of a competitive spirit in sort of wanting to nail it. You know what I mean? I’m sure that comes from his personality and his football training, but he wants to do a good job, he wants to as good as the professional actors, if not better. So it was, it was nice to see that spirit from him and he was a pleasure to work with.”