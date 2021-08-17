Raiders say fans attending games in Vegas will need to show they’ve had COVID vaccine

Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Fans who are planning a weekend trip to Las Vegas to see the Chiefs play the Raiders in November will need to have their shots.

The Raiders announced Monday that anyone who attends a game at Allegiant Stadium will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination “through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis said he had spoken with Nevada’s governor and others about what it would take for the team to have no limits on fans at games. Last season, the Raiders’ first in Las Vegas, was played without spectators.

“Health and safety has always been our No. 1 priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a news release. “After consultation with Governor (Steve) Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

The Raiders said they also will give fans a chance to receive the vaccination at Allegiant Stadium before Raiders games. Those fans would then be allowed to watch but would need to wear a mask.

In May, full-time Raiders employees on the business and football staffs were required to get the vaccine, the team said.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play in Las Vegas in a “Sunday Night Football” game on Nov. 14