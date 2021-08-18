NFL Network analyst raves about one move that the Chiefs’ Chris Jones has mastered

Defensive lineman Chris Jones had a sack in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the 49ers, and his path to San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance impressed one NFL Network analyst.

That’s Brian Baldinger, who was an offensive lineman for the Cowboys, Colts and Eagles in a 10-year career, now breaks down film for the NFL Network.

In a clip he shared on Twitter, Baldinger looked at Jones’ technique on the sack. Baldinger said others defensive lineman should mimic one move in particular.

What we have to watch is not just Chris Jones’ power, watch his left hand,” Baldinger said. “See his left hand grabs the wrist of the right guard of the 49ers. And what’s that do? It lifts him up. It takes away his center of gravity. Now he’s standing straight up.

“Now once he gets him lifted, he’s got no center of gravity, no base. Now he can just run him over. More people should be grabbing wrists in this league. Chris Jones is a master and he wins that one-on-one easily.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is Baldinger talking about Jones:

.@Chiefs @StoneColdJones grabs WRISTS! And it’s a bitch to stop. More DL should work this technique. Stone Cold is a master of it. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ccopHaxntv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 15, 2021

Jones is moving to defensive end this season, and he’ll be trying that move on a lot more offensive tackles in the future.