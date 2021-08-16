For Pete's Sake
At Royals game, an umpire twice rang up a Cardinals batter after only two strikes
Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar may have wondered what he did to upset home-plate umpire Ryan Additon during Saturday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Nootbaar struck out twice in the Cardinals’ 9-4 win, but Additon rang him up four times.
That sounds improbable if not impossible, but that’s what happened because twice Additon signaled that Nootbaar struck out when it was actually just strike two.
In the first instance, Nootbaar signaled to Additon that he had the count wrong in the second inning. But Nootbaar then looked at a third strike.
Three innings later, it happened again but Additon quickly realized his mistake and tried to cover his error.
Bally Sports Midwest shared a video of that second time it happened:
Here is video from MLB.com when it happened the first time:
In that video, you can see Nootbaar signaling it was only strike two to the umpire.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments