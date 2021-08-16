At Royals game, an umpire twice rang up a Cardinals batter after only two strikes

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar may have wondered what he did to upset home-plate umpire Ryan Additon during Saturday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Nootbaar struck out twice in the Cardinals’ 9-4 win, but Additon rang him up four times.

That sounds improbable if not impossible, but that’s what happened because twice Additon signaled that Nootbaar struck out when it was actually just strike two.

In the first instance, Nootbaar signaled to Additon that he had the count wrong in the second inning. But Nootbaar then looked at a third strike.

Three innings later, it happened again but Additon quickly realized his mistake and tried to cover his error.

Bally Sports Midwest shared a video of that second time it happened:

The home plate umpire has now rang up Nootbaar after the second strike in his at-bat TWICE. Must not be a fan of the NOOT...



App: Bally Sports app#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/4zn2pFOxj3 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) August 15, 2021

Here is video from MLB.com when it happened the first time:

In that video, you can see Nootbaar signaling it was only strike two to the umpire.

