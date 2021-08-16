After his record was broken, Alcides Escobar had a special message for Whit Merrifield

After setting the Royals’ record for consecutive games played, second base Whit Merrifield had no plans to rest.

“I mean, who wants to come out of the lineup?” Merrifield asked a day before setting the record. “I don’t really understand people’s fascination with giving guys a day off.”

Merrifield played in his 422nd consecutive game on Saturday night, eclipsing the mark held by former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Escobar’s streak of 421 consecutive games ran from Sept. 26, 2015 to July 7, 2018. A few months later, he was released by the Royals.

After two seasons out of Major League Baseball, Escobar is now playing for the Washington Nationals, and he recorded a special message for Merrifield.

“Hey Whit, congratulations, man, on breaking my record,” Escobar said from the Nationals clubhouse. “Keep going. Keep doing what you’re doing, man. I love you, and keep working hard.”

Bally Sports Kansas City shared the video on Twitter, and here is a look.

Esky has a message for Whit, who will set a new Royals record for most consecutive games played tonight: "Hey Whit, congratulations man on breaking my record. Keep going. Keep doing what you're doing. I love you, and keep working hard." #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/UFPUISRNlc — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 14, 2021

