CBS Sports promo video for 2021 NFL season includes clip of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

It’s not as if anyone needed more proof that the NFL is a quarterbacks league, but that’s what came with a CBS Sports promotional video for the 2021 season.

With a remix of the 1960s song “See You In September” by The Happenings playing in the background, CBS squeezed in clips of quarterbacks Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, as well as new Titans receiver Julio Jones.

Near the end the video transitions from training camp to show Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes running on the field at Arrowhead Stadium before a game. It finishes with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Here is the video:

Week 1 will be here soon.



See you in September! pic.twitter.com/0fqIXv1uXD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 8, 2021

Five of the Chiefs’ first eight games will be on CBS in the upcoming season. The other three are nationally televised games.