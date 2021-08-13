Usain Bolt would consider racing Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill under certain conditions

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt went head-to-head in silly speed challenges.

But the duo never ran against one another. They played slapjack, a stop-watch game, held a Twitter speed competition and more as part of a segment for the NFL Network.

Hill apparently said he could beat Bolt in a race that day, because Bolt referenced that last month while on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“Me and Tyreek Hill got into it because he’s a Gatorade sponsor also so we got into it one time,” Bolt said. “We were talking and he was like, oh he could take me. He was talking blah blah blah but then I went to the Combine one year and if you go on the net right now, I ran 4.22 in my sweats. I’m sorry Tyreek Hill, you’ve got no chance.”

Hill retweeted a clip of that conversation and told Bolt to line up stop hiding.

Line up then stop hiding https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2021

The next day, Hill was asked by reporters if they really would line up and race at some point.

“I’m gonna tell it like this: Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Hill said. “He’s old. He’s washed up. And he can’t see me at 40 yards. 100-yard dash? Yes. That’s what he does. But 40-yard dash? Usain Bolt, you cannot see me.”

While talking with Dan Patrick on Thursday, Bolt was asked about racing Hill.

Patrick noted Hill wants to race over 40 yards but Bolt wants the race to be 100 yards, so how about a 70-yard dash? To sweeten the stakes, Bolt would put up a gold medal and Hill would put up his Super Bowl ring, Patrick suggested.

“I don’t think he’s gonna go for it,” Bolt said. “He’s been talking so we’ll see. We should think about it. We should put some thought into it.”

Well, that would be fun race to watch especially if the two wagered something that had personal value.

Bolt, who turns 35 next week, also said he texted Hill and wrote: “You keep talking. I might just show up.”

someone give him some attention https://t.co/rkoIt1Dl94 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2021