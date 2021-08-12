TNT’s Ernie Johnson shares inspiring family story in talk with Alabama football team

You wouldn’t necessarily think a video of Ernie Johnson, the co-host of “NBA on TNT,” speaking to the Alabama football team would go viral.

But Johnson’s message about his son and making an impact in the life of others has been widely shared since it was posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Johnson told the Crimson Tide players that his wife Cheryl had seen a story about orphans with special needs in Romania who were “being warehoused.”

So they went to Europe (“Don’t be afraid to go unscripted,” Johnson noted).

Johnson recalled the nurse who handed a boy to Cheryl said, “Don’t take this boy, he’s no good.”

That’s the son they adopted.

When the couple returned to the United States with Michael, he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy.

When he got to high school, the basketball coach met Michael and asked him to join the team because he gives maximum effort and to teach the team to have a heart for others, Johnson said.

There’s more to this and it’s a great story:

