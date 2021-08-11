Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith reportedly has been hired by ESPN

NFL fans will no longer see former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on the field.

But Smith, who retired last season after helping the Washington Football Team win the NFC East division, will be seen on ESPN.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Smith has been hired “to be an analyst across ESPN NFL shows.

“For his rookie TV season, Smith will just be dipping his toes in the analyst game as opposed to taking on a full-time role.“

Smith, 37, played for the Chiefs from 2013-17, throwing for 17,608 yards and 102 touchdowns. The Chiefs had a 50-26 record with Smith starting and made the playoffs four times.

The Post story notes Smith will be on “Monday Night NFL Countdown,” and other shows.

“However, if both sides like how it goes, it could lead to a larger commitment,” the Post reported.

ESPN worked with Smith previously on the “Project 11” documentary that took an in-depth look at his recovery from a horrifying leg injury that not only nearly ended his career but also left his life hanging in the balance.

You can read more of the Post story here.

