Minor-league baseball player crushes a home run that traveled an estimated 502 feet

Catcher Sam Huff made his big-league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2020, hitting three home runs in 10 games.

Huff suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year and has spent time with the Arizona Complex League (ACL) and at Double-A Frisco.

Over the weekend, Huff hit a home run that traveled an estimated 502 feet.

“When he hits it,” the announcer said, “it is an absolute no-doubter. And that thing went out of sight. I’m pretty sure that left the ballpark onto the street.”

As you can see, the Amarillo left fielder knew it was gone as he simply turned to see where the ball would land. The ball had an exit velocity of 114 mph:

502 feet!

114 mph exit velocity!



Sam Huff destroyed this baseball. pic.twitter.com/QM2yMAzXaJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 8, 2021

About the only park that wouldn’t have left is Yellowstone.