Twitter map shows much of the U.S. picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVI
The Chiefs are hoping to become just the fourth team in NFL history to appear in three straight Super Bowls, and a big chunk of the nation thinks that’ll happen.
A Twitter map of shows fans in 18 states think the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVI, that’s the most of any NFL team.
In the past two weeks, the NFL writers at sportsinsider.com tracked geotagged Twitter data from all 50 states. All told, 190,000 tweets were examined.
They looked for “tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about Super Bowl 56 (LVI) and the team most associated with those tweets in every state. For example, #SuperBowlLVI, Super Bowl LVI prediction, Super Bowl 56 winner, etc.,” according to a news release.
It’s not the most scientific method, of course, but these Twitter maps are fun if for no other reason than to see the New England area has more faith that quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the Super Bowl than the Patriots.
Here is the map:
This is how many states went for each team:
- Chiefs: 18 states
- Buccaneers: 14 states
- Packers: 4 states
- Seahawks: 3 states
- Ravens: 3 states
- Bills: 2 states
- Steelers: 2 states
- Browns: 1 state
- Rams: 1 state
- Titans: 1 state
- Cowboys: 1 state
The Chiefs are favored in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Broncos country (Colorado).
