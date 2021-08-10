Twitter map shows much of the U.S. picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVI

With the Vince Lombardi trophy nearby, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid give sportscaster Terry Bradshaw a hug after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 during Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Feb. 2, 2020. This is Reid’s first Super Bowl win. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are hoping to become just the fourth team in NFL history to appear in three straight Super Bowls, and a big chunk of the nation thinks that’ll happen.

A Twitter map of shows fans in 18 states think the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVI, that’s the most of any NFL team.

In the past two weeks, the NFL writers at sportsinsider.com tracked geotagged Twitter data from all 50 states. All told, 190,000 tweets were examined.

They looked for “tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about Super Bowl 56 (LVI) and the team most associated with those tweets in every state. For example, #SuperBowlLVI, Super Bowl LVI prediction, Super Bowl 56 winner, etc.,” according to a news release.

It’s not the most scientific method, of course, but these Twitter maps are fun if for no other reason than to see the New England area has more faith that quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the Super Bowl than the Patriots.

Here is the map:

There’s a lot of Chiefs red on this map. Courtesy of Sports Insider

This is how many states went for each team:

Chiefs: 18 states

Buccaneers: 14 states

Packers: 4 states

Seahawks: 3 states

Ravens: 3 states

Bills: 2 states

Steelers: 2 states

Browns: 1 state

Rams: 1 state

Titans: 1 state

Cowboys: 1 state

The Chiefs are favored in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Broncos country (Colorado).

