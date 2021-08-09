Garth Brooks calls Arrowhead a ‘true definition of home field advantage’ for Chiefs

Despite hesitations because of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, the Garth Brooks concert was held Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

More than 74,000 tickets were sold for the show, and the packed crowd made an impression on Brooks.

Brooks retweeted a photo of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his mother, Randi, when they previously met Brooks. The picture appears to be from 2000 when Brooks was in the New York Mets training camp to raise money for his Touch ‘Em All Foundation.

Mahomes would have been 4 years old at the time and his dad was pitching for the Mets.

In his message, Brooks wrote that Arrowhead must give the Chiefs a big boost from the fans.

Brooks wrote: “I love you #MoMMaHomes @tootgail

“@patrickMahomes How lucky you and @chiefs are to get to play for that crowd every time you enter that stadium!! What I saw tonight was the true definition of home field advantage. What a privilege, what an honor, what a blast that was!!love, g”

The Chiefs had reduced capacity for games at Arrowhead last season, but the team is expecting no restrictions for the upcoming season.

