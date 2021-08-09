Coach Katie Sowers calls Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid a ‘true leader of people’

Coaching intern Katie Sowers and head coach Andy Reid chat during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers has gotten a first-hand look at how Chiefs coach Andy Reid runs a training camp, and she has come away very impressed.

Sowers, who was the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl and the first openly gay NFL coach, has been in Chiefs camp this summer as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Sowers, a native of Hesston, Kansas, also took part in the Chiefs’ minicamp and offseason workout programs.

As part of the Fellowship, Sowers has observed and participated in the Chiefs practices, and will be with the team through the preseason.

Sowers on Friday shared her thoughts about working for Reid.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Learning from the best to ever do it,” Sowers tweeted.

She added this in a second tweet: “And yes, I do mean the best. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches.. but when it comes to not only the scheme but also creating a positive culture for everyone in the organization.. this man knows how to be a true leader of people..he knows how to bring the best out of everyone”

And yes, I do mean the best. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches.. but when it comes to not only the scheme but also creating a positive culture for everyone in the organization.. this man knows how to be a true leader of people..he knows how to bring the best out of everyone — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) August 7, 2021

The Chiefs will play the 49ers in a preseason game this Friday, and Sowers is excited to return to San Francisco. Sowers was an assistant coach there for four seasons but her contract expired at the end of last season.

Sowers was on the 49ers sideline for Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“It will be fun to get back into @levisstadium one last time for this fun preseason matchup!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Last time I walked out of that tunnel with fans in the stands, we were competing for an NFC championship. Different team, same dream.”